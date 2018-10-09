Nurses say there are 525 patients waiting on trolleys

There were 525 patients deemed to require admission to hospitals waiting on trolleys in emergency departments on wards for a bed on Tuesday morning, nurses have said.

The Irish Nurses and Midwivesorganisation (INMO) said the hospitals most affectedby overcrowding on Tuesday were University Hospital Limerick and Letterkenny University Hospital.

The nurses’s union said there were 55 patients on trolleys and on wards requiring admission to a hospital bed in Limerick and 54 in Letterkenny.

The INMO also said there were 46 patients waiting on trolleys in the emergency department on on wards at University Hospital Galway.

The INMO said there were seven children waiting on trolleys for admission to a bed at Temple St Hospital in Dublin.

The nurses’ union said the numbers on trolleys or on wards awaiting for admission to a hospital bed was 2 per cent higher than the same day last year.