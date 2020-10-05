Woman (90s) dies in car crash in Athlone

A woman in her 90s has died after the car she was driving crashed in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí said they were appealing for witnesses to the incident in the Golden Island area of the town at approximately 2.10pm.

The woman was the driver and sole occupant of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, and a technical examination of the scene has taken place, gardaí said.

They appealed to anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage to contact Athlone Garda Station on (090) 649 2600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.