Woman (80) dies following fatal road collision

An 80-year-old woman who was injured in a road collision in Co Down has died in hospital.

Police said pedestrian Jean Osborne has died after the incident on Plantation Street in Killyleagh on Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued an appeal for witnesses to contact investigating officers.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Plantation Street area on Tuesday afternoon around 1.15pm and witnessed the collision to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference number 522 of 15/01/19,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“If you were driving in the area and might have dashcam footage of the incident, we would also like to hear from you as you may be able to help our investigation into what happened.” – PA