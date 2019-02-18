Woman (52) dies in road crash in Co Kildare

A 52-year-old woman has died in a road crash in Naas, Co Kildare.

The driver was the sole occupant in the single-car crash on Rathangan Road, Allenwood South. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.