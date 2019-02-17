Barry Andrews to contest Dublin for FF in European election

Former minister of state Barry Andrews has been chosen as Fianna Fáil ’s Dublin candidate for the European Parliament elections.

Mr Andrews, a former Dún Laoghaire TD, won a selection convention in Lansdowne Rugby Club on Sunday.

The former Goal chief executive beat Mary Hanafin, Tiernan Brady and Conor Lenihan after three counts.

Speaking after his nomination was confirmed, Mr Andrews said he believes the confidence-and-supply agreement cannot last until its intended end date of spring 2020.

Mr Andrews said he picked up frustration among members with the arrangement as he canvassed for the Dublin MEP nomination. However, he said there was “absolutely no question” of Fianna Fáil collapsing the Government while Brexit uncertainty lingers.

“There is frustration as we go on the doors we are associated with some of the problems that the Government are having at the moment,” he said. “There is not a single member of Fianna Fáil that doesn’t acknowledge that throughout Brexit we are going to have to maintain confidence and supply.

“There is absolutely no question of collapsing the Government while the fog of Brexit is still obscuring Irish politics. As soon as that is clarified, there has to be a question about confidence and supply.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin last week said his commitment to facilitate one more budget in the autumn still stood, but Mr Andrews said there “would have to be a serious question about that”.

“I am not sure we can maintain another budget but it is not for me to decide that. I have only been nominated today but in my view it would be very difficult to sustain that logic as far as a budget, implementation of Finance Bill throughout the early part of 2020. I am not sure we can sustain that.”

He confirmed that he would serve “at least one” full term in the European Parliament and said the Fianna Fáil constituencies committee had decided that only one candidate would stand for the party in the capital.

Dublin will rise from a three-seat constituency to a four seater if Brexit takes effect by the time the European Parliament sits in the summer.