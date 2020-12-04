Winner of €10.7 million Lotto jackpot yet to come forward, but shop named

The €10.7 million-winning Lotto ticket was sold at a Spar store in Rochestown, Co Cork, the National Lottery has revealed.

The Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday night’s draw was bought at the shop in Mount Oval while the ticket-holder has yet to make contact.

Shane Cantillon, owner of the local shop runs the outlet with the help of his brother Mark, father Greg and 30 staff.

Mr Cantillon said he has always promised his staff a “huge celebration” if they sold a big-winning lottery ticket and that he intends to throw a big party for them once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The first words the local Cork man said when the National Lottery called him on Thursday night were “please tell me you’re calling to let me know I’ve sold the winning ticket”.

“My phone lit up last night and to my surprise, the National Lottery number came up. I was aware the winning Lotto ticket was won in Cork so I knew it could only be one thing – I must have sold the winning ticket,” Mr Cantillon explained.

“Anybody working in the retail trade will tell you that selling a winning lottery ticket to one of your own customers is the next best thing to winning it yourself. Working with my entire family in the business makes this win even more special.

“The ethos of the business is all about being local, supporting local communities and local suppliers and now one of our local customers is worth over €10 million.”

Mr Cantillon owns five shops throughout Cork and another in Carlow.

“I have always promised the staff a huge celebratory night out if we ever sold a winning jackpot ticket,” he added.

“Once the end of Covid is in sight, it’s going to be a massive celebratory party for all of our 250 employees so I know that will give them something special to look forward to, once restrictions are lifted of course.”

The person purchased the winning ticket on Sunday, November 29th. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47. The bonus number was 37.

The National Lottery has reminded all players in Co Cork to check their tickets.