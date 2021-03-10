Wind warning issued with gusts of up to 110km/h in coastal areas

Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for the State from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. The wind warning comes into force on Wednesday at midday and lasts until 7am on Thursday morning. Winds will gust at up to 110km/h in coastal areas this evening and tonight.

It follows a spell of windy weather, which showed a peak wind speed of 98km/h at Belmullet, Co Mayo. It will also become noticeably colder with highs on Thursday of just 6 to 8 degrees. It will be colder on higher ground. Temperatures will fall as low as 2 to 3 degrees on Thursday night.

It will be even colder on Friday night with temperatures falling to just 1 to 2 degrees. The unsettled weather continues into the weekend, but the weather starts to improve on Sunday with highs of 8 to 11 degrees. Next week is looking very promising with a return to high pressure and the settled weather which occurred at the start of the month.

Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells, with highs of 10 to 13 degrees.

Wednesday (Saint Patrick’s Day) will likely be mostly dry with sunny spells and highs of 12 to 14 degrees. It would be ideal weather for the parade if there was one.