Weekend temperatures to hit 28 degrees, rain in some areas

Drought conditions will remain in place over the weekend with the continuation of dry, warm weather, according to Met Éireann. Despite some cloud cover temperatures will remain in the 20 degree range, with limited rainfall in some areas.

Winds will begin to come in off the Atlantic over the weekend and into next week, bringing more clouds and less sunshine to coastal regions in the west.

Most of the sunshine will be concentrated in the midlands, the south, and the east, with lower temperatures occurring in the north and west.

Saturday:

Tomorrow will become more humid, but will also be less cloudy than today especially in the south-east of the country. Chances of rainfall will remain low, except for parts of northern Connacht which will experience light showers. Temperatures will be slightly higher than today, from 22 to 26 degrees in most areas. Wind speeds will increase in a number of areas in Leinster and Munster, but will still remain in the 10 to 15 km/h range.

Sunday:

It will be dry and very warm in most places on Sunday, with lots of sunshine, but cloudier in the north and northwest, with a small chance of a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees will be seen, mainly in the south-eastern counties. It will be cooler with temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees in coastal areas, especially on Atlantic coasts. Light, mainly southwest breezes, will remain.

Monday will see the return of cloud cover to a lot of areas, but won’t bring any rain with it for most areas and will break up throughout the day.

The dry, warm weather and lack of rainfall is predicted to persist well into next week, adding to the drought conditions across the country. A drought is defined as a period lasting at least 15 days with no rainfall. For most of the country, no rainfall is forecast for at least another 10 days.

The hosepipe ban was extended nationwide today in response to the increasing threat of water shortages. The ban prohibits the use of a domestic hosepipe for gardening, washing cars, or filling pools.

Those reported for breaching the ban face a €125 fine. Thus far 20 individuals have been reported to Irish Water for water misuse.

Irish Water has said the ban may have to remain until at least the end of the month.