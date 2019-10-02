Weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Lorenzo hitting Ireland

Wind speeds exceeding 130km/h and torrential rain are expected on Thursday as Storm Lorenzo makes landfall in Ireland.

A status orange wind warning will be in place for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

Met Éireann warned that winds are forecast to reach mean speeds of between 65km/h and 80km/h in these counties with gusts of 100km/h to 130km/h, which could be stronger in coastal regions. Storm surges resulting from the strong winds are expected to lead to coastal flooding and property damage.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for the whole country from Thursday at 8am until Friday at 6am with mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h and gusts up to 100km/h resulting in some disruption.

Storm Lorenzo is expected to bring torrential rain with up to 100mm (four inches) forecast for mountainous areas of Mayo, Galway and Donegal. Other parts of the country could get between 50mm and 80mm with the bulk falling in the northern half of the country.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack said the fact that there is a yellow weather warning in place, the lowest category of weather warning, does not mean there is no risk.

This just happened in Kilmainham. It’s like a bomb hit it. Heard the bang from a café round the corner. Lucky nobody was passing it at the time. pic.twitter.com/Jm66vauPKy — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) October 1, 2019

Saturated

She said the ground is saturated from recent heavy rain and the leaves are still on the trees meaning there are greater risks of falling trees and spot flooding.

“There is a higher impact at this time of year than in a January storm for the same amount of wind,” Ms Cusack told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme. “We are asking for people to be prepared especially in coastal area.”

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) is taking place on Wednesday ahead of the storm reaching Ireland.

Speaking before the meeting, Minister for Local Government Eoghan Murphy urged the public to heed any warnings issued. He said he hoped that most people would be inside when the storm is expected to hit on Thursday night.

Local authorities, which are the lead agencies for the response to severe weather, have activated their crisis management teams and local co-ordination groups in preparation for the arrival of the storm. The HSE and Irish Water have done likewise.

Crisis weather plans

The NECG said the Department of Transport had activated crisis weather plans, with Transport Infrastructure Ireland crews “ready and on standby” to deal with any potential difficulties posed by the storm.

It also said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is on standby with community welfare officers ready to assist with damage and recovery due to the impacts of the storm.

Paddy Mahon, chief executive of Longford County Council and chair of the local authority body that sits on the NECG, said the potential for Storm Lorenzo to impact on Ireland has moved from possible to highly probable and is being taken very seriously.

He expected that local authorities would carry out appropriate preventative measures over the next 36 hours and then respond when any potential danger had passed.

Lorenzo is the most easterly and northerly category 5 hurricane ever recorded. It is due to hit the Azores Islands on Wednesday with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall. It will then track north-east in the direction of Britain and Ireland.

As of early Wednesday morning, Lorenzo was a Category 1 storm, located about 120km west-southwest of the Azores. The storm is being directed towards Ireland by a high pressure area over Spain and a low pressure area located near Greenland.