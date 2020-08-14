Weather: Temperatures to hit 26 degrees on Friday

Temperatures are due to rise to 26 degrees on Friday with showers and some sunny spells forecast for the weekend.

Conditions are to remain humid over the coming days with the best of the sunshine in the north of the country.

A cloudy and misty start to Friday will; give way to heavy showers through the day across the southern half of the country as well as a risk of thunderstorms.

The northern half of the country will become drier and brighter with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be in the north, with up to 26 degrees likely there, while across the country generally it will be between 21 and 24 degrees.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be no lower than 12 to 16 degrees with showers and longer spells of rain continuing through Munster. The rest of the country will be mostly dry but there is an ongoing risk of passing showers.

Saturday will see showers and long spells of rain affecting Munster and southern parts of Connacht at first and later in Leinster.

Drier weather and sunshine is forecast for Ulster and north Connacht. Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 25 degrees, with the warmest conditions once again in Ulster.

Temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees overnight with frequent showers moving from east Leinster into the north.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Sunday, the showers most frequent in the east and south. Highest temperatures will be between 20 to 23 degrees, with the warmest conditions in the southwest.

Monday will see similar temperatures with showers most frequent in the southeast as well as possible thunder.

Current indications suggest there will be further scattered showers on Tuesday with highest temperatures in the north, between 20 and 22 degrees.