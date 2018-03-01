Weather forces 250 school closures in North

Around 250 schools have been closed across Northern Ireland due to adverse weather conditions.

Snow has also affected a number of flights into and out of Belfast International and the George Best Belfast City Airport with cancellations and delays on routes to and from Scotland and the south of England.

Public transport operator Translink has reported a number of delays to bus and rail services.

While cross-border bus and train services have also been impacted.

The border counties of Armagh and Down have been worst affected with some of the main roads including the M1 motorway reduced to one lane in parts.

“Driving conditions in counties Armagh and Down are particularly difficult and we are focusing most of our efforts in those areas at present,” said Simon Wells from the Roads Service.

Snow blowers and ploughs are on standby in case conditions deteriorate further, Mr Wells added.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place with further snow showers accompanied by very low temperatures forecast throughout the region from Thursday and into the weekend.

In the Republic a red weather warning has been put in place with people told not to leave their home after 4pm. (PA)