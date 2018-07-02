‘Waiting time is the main issue’: Commuters divided on Dublin Bus overhaul

Commuters who will be forced to get two buses instead of one gave Dublin Bus’s planned overhaul of the network a cautious welcome on Monday evening.

The National Transport Authority has proposed a number of far-reaching measures to improve transport in Dublin, including the rearrangement of a number of bus routes and increased frequency of buses.

For passengers whose destination lies at the northern end of the 46A route, however, the new measures will result in them needing to take two buses instead of one.

The NTA claims that with the increased frequency of buses, even those who will have to take two will experience a shorter journey time. Many commuters were happy with the new plans.

Bill North said: “If they keep up the frequency and you’re only waiting five or ten minutes for a bus then that’s okay.”

Another commuter Sam Robbins said: “It’s quicker overall. Waiting time is the main issue so if it’s more frequent then that solves the problem.”

The frequency of some bus routes as compared to others was another point raised by passengers. “I don’t think you can complain about more frequent buses, even if the route isn’t as direct afterwards,” said Martin Davidson.

Andrew Nolan compared the 46A to the 120 in terms of how many buses turn up. “I suppose the way it is now you could have three 46As in a row but be waiting an hour for one like the 120. If they fix that I’ll be happy.”

Not everyone was happy with the proposed changes though. For some passengers having two buses replace the one they are used to seems like a step in the wrong direction.

“Sure the 46A is frequent enough already, how is getting two buses going to cut my travel time?” asked Eileen Burke.

Rebecca Kavanagh was concerned about a lack of clarification on how prices would be affected by the new measures.

“My main worry is if it’s going to increase the costs for me to get in and out of college when they bring it in.”

The Dublin Area Bus Network Redesign Public Consultation report predicts a 27 per cent increase in bus services when the plan is implemented.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross encouraged people to voice their concerns or suggestions about the plan.

“I would certainly encourage members of the public to fully engage in the consultation process.”