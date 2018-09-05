Vote on Wild Atlantic Way seaside resort name change deferred

Plans for a plebiscite to decide on the official name of a west Sligo seaside resort have been stalled following legal advice. It had been expected that locals would get the opportunity to vote later this month on whether the village officially known as “Inishcrone” should be formally re-named “Enniscrone”, the name most commonly used by residents .

Campaigners have argued that the Enniscrone version has been widely used since the 1700s. They say that since Inishcrone was enshrined as the official name, there has been widespread confusion, especially among tourists trying to locate the village on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Last June Sligo county councillors voted unanimously to hold a plebiscite, following an intensive campaign by the Enniscrone place names committee, and a provisional date of September 20th was set.

Locals expressed dismay this week after it emerged that the council has received legal advice that the vote should be deferred pending the enactment of new legislation.

Last month the Department of Housing Planning and Local Government advised officials that a section of the Local Government Bill 2018 which was published in July, will mean “a more straightforward, up-to-date and reliable process for changing placenames” for local authorities.

It is expected that this Bill will be enacted in advance of the May 2019 local elections.

It has been estimated that approximately 1,500 people will be eligible to vote in the plebiscite. A 70 per cent turnout is required to carry the vote. An overwhelming majority of locals are expected to vote in favour of changing the official name from Inishcrone to Enniscrone, and to also amend the Irish version from Inis Crabhann to Inis Eiscir Abhann.

David Tuffy, chairman of Enniscrone Community Development Council said locals were very disappointed by the delay but confident it was only a matter of time before “Enniscrone” the name most commonly used, gets the green light.

The local place names committee is meeting in Enniscrone on Wednesday evening to discuss the implications of the development, which will be discussed by councillors at their October meeting.