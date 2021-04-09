Veronica Dunne ‘radiated’ light into lives of others, funeral mass hears

Veronica (Ronnie) Dunne was a legendary singer, an inspirational teacher and a loving mother who radiated light into the lives of others, her funeral mass has heard.

The internationally renowned Irish opera singer, who was a constant and highly respected figure in Irish opera for more than 60 years, died on Monday aged 93.

Speaking at her mother’s funeral mass at St Joseph’s Church in Terenure on Friday, Dunne’s daughter Judy reflected on her mother’s fun-loving and caring personality which touched the lives of so many people.

“Mum was always loving, she was always caring, she was always giving, and it was never ending,” she said. “It didn’t matter who you were, you were always invited inside the door and a gin and tonic had to be served.We will sadly miss her. She was our sun, we radiated around her and now she’s setting her sun in the west, and tomorrow we will wake up, and we will start again. She has given us all the tools we need to just keep going.”

“She was a hell of a mom, she was a hell of a singer, she was a hell of a teacher, and we will sadly miss her.”

Judy admitted her mother had struggled during the lockdown not being able to connect with people and meet up with friends. “At the end, I think Mum made her own decision about when she was going, I think she’d had enough.”

Speaking not only to the small group of mourners in the church, but to the more than one thousand people who tuned in to watch the funeral online, Judy reminisced about her mother’s adventurous streak which brought her places like Lebanon and Syria and her love of dinner parties which lasted long into the night and were filled with singing.

She paid tribute to the many people who had offered Dunne friendship, support and love, particularly in her later life.

Irish soprano Celine Byrne, mezzo-soprano Tara Erraught and piano and organ accompanist Dearbhla Collins provided the music through the ceremony while Dunne’s own voice brought the Mass to a close with her recording of O Mio Babbino Caro being played as the funeral procession left the church.

In her thanks to the musicians, Judy suggested that the angels to take note of the talent coming their way with her mother’s arrival at the gates of heaven. The musicians at Dunne’s funeral mass “opened” those gates with their singing, she said.

“Those singers up there have to wake up, because you just set the standard that she’s going to be demanding when she gets in there and tells them to drop their jaw and loosen their tone and, it’s all about the breath lads.”

Legacy

Dunne leaves behind a massive musical legacy including the Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition which awards bursaries to young singers in her name. Her own international singing career between the 1940s-1970s brought her to Milan and later London where she landed a contract with the Covent Garden Opera House in London. She started teaching in 1961 and went on to work with nearly every major Irish singer in the decades that followed.

Before travelling to St Joseph’s Church in Terenure for Friday’s Mass, Dunne’s funeral cortege brought her from her home at Bushy Park Road in Rathgar into the city centre where it passed by the Royal Irish Academy of Music on Westland Row and paused briefly around the corner outside the National Concert Hall on Earlsfort Terrace.

Tributes poured in during the farewell ceremony from the more than a thousand people who had tuned in online to pay their respects. She was described as an “inspirational woman” who was “instrumental in so many careers”.

“Ronnie is now enjoying the heavenly choir and a well earned rest,” wrote one viewer, while another reflected on her “indomitable legacy” which ensures “future generations will continue to hear your voice”.