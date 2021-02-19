Vaccine rollout: Update next week on when people can expect vaccination

A detailed plan on when people can expect to be vaccinated will be published next week alongside the Government’s revised ‘Living with Covid-19’ strategy.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee suggested that the vaccination programme will “provide people with some element” of hope as strict Covid-19 measures remain in place. She said she thinks people will be relieved when they get a “clear picture” of where they fit into the vaccine rollout.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid-19 met last night and discussed plans to open schools on a phased basis from early March but to leave the current Level 5 restrictions in place.

Tough restrictions are expected to remain in force until early May.

Ms McEntee has said no dates have been decided as yet and the plans still have to be approved by the Cabinet.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Friday she said the sub-committee heard presentations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the HSE that outlined their view that Covid-19 cases are still too high with concern over the highly transmissible variant that was first identified in the UK.

She said the Government will have to be very careful about reopening society as a result.

“The focus from March really is to get children back to school and to do that in that careful phased way,” she said, adding that this increased mobility will be reviewed in terms of how it impacts on case numbers.

She said decisions would then be made about any further easing of restrictions. She acknowledged businesses are suffering and there are thousands of people who are finding the tight restrictions “extremely difficult.”

Ms McEntee suggested there was hope in the vaccinations programme saying the target for this week is for 81,000 doses to be administered with a further 110,000 to be given next week.

She said 1.2 million doses are to be delivered by the end of March and those numbers will continue in April and May. Ms McEntee said: “Next week... with our plan as to what is happening next we will be publishing a more detailed plan of exactly when people can look to see when they are getting their vaccine.”