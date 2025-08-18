Chimneys, hot ashes and soot among main causes of 25 fire-related deaths last year

National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management said it was key to ensure smoke alarms were installed and working in homes. Photograph: Getty Images

Twenty-five people died in domestic fires last year, with chimneys, flues, hot ashes and soot the main causes, according to the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management.

Using data provided by fire services throughout the State, the directorate determined fire brigades attended almost 20,000 fires last year involving domestic buildings, industrial facilities, forest and grassland areas, outdoor rubbish sites, vehicles, ships and aircraft.

The data shows some 1,603 fires in houses originated in chimneys, while all other listed causes of house fires cumulatively amounted to 2,219.

There were 225 fires in factories, two in chemical plants and one in a thatched building. Some 209 fires broke out in apartments, 64 happened in caravans or motorhomes and 142 in shops and supermarkets.

Keith Leonard, national director for fire and emergency management, said the data provided “a useful insight to the top causes of fire and shows the breadth of the work carried out by our fire services”.

“I hope that publishing this data will remind all of us of the need for vigilance and the importance of fire prevention and safety measures,” he said.

“I would also like to commend the fantastic work of our fire brigades not only in attendance at fire incidents but also for their role in fire prevention and inspection.

“Our core message is to fit a working smoke alarm and test it weekly, have your chimney cleaned and have an escape plan for your household should a fire break out.”

Of the 25 fatalities from fire incidents in homes, 21 involved people aged 55 years and over.

Mr Leonard encouraged people to “think of older neighbours and relatives” and to check they have a working smoke alarm – “the most important piece of fire safety equipment for the home” - if visiting.

He added: “We can also see from the data published today that fire incidents are of course not confined to the home. Businesses, commercial buildings and places of work also feature as locations of fire. Our fire services also attended a number of fires on open areas and grassland and we would like to remind people that the burning of agricultural land or waste is not permitted without approval from your local fire authority.”