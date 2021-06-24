US authorities receive fresh information in search for missing Irishman

A new search has been carried out in Wyoming in the United States for missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin after authorities received fresh information related to his disappearance.

The National Park Service announced on Wednesday night that a Wyoming resident who had been travelling internationally reported seeing Mr McLaughin in the late or early afternoon of June 8th – later than the last known sightings of the man on the same day. The individual, who has contacted authorities, had a conversation with Mr McLaughlin on the south side of the Bradley/Taggart moraine in Grand Teton National Park.

“As a result of this new information, the park has made additional search efforts around Bradley Lake and Taggart Lake. Park staff also searched the Phelps Lake area, which McLaughlin reportedly likes to visit,” the National Park Service said in a statement. But a spokesman added: “No evidence or clues of McLaughlin’s whereabouts were identified.”

The National Park Service has appealed for anyone with information regarding Mr McLaughlin’s whereabouts to contact its Investigative Services Branch.

Mr McLaughlin was last seen on June 8th. The 27 year old had been living and working in Jackson, Wyoming, near the Grand Teton National Park.

He was described as a solo hiker with shoulder-length hair and wearing round glasses. He was wearing a white shirt, shorts and a hat.

Intensive searches of the Garnet Canyon area where Mr McLaughlin was last seen took place last week involving helicopter searches and search-and-rescue dog teams.

However, the National Park Service announced last Friday that it was scaling back search efforts.

More than 60 staff conducted ground search efforts on Thursday.

Teams were flown into the Garnet Canyon area by the Teton Interagency Helicopter, while five search-and-rescue dog teams also took part in the operation.

The Garnet Canyon trail is located near the picturesque Bradley Lake in the national park, a popular destination for visitors and hikers. The trail on which it is believed that the missing man was last spotted is an 13.5km round trip, described by the National Park Service as “strenuous”.

The search was initiated after the Dublin native failed to turn up for work in Jackson Hole, where he had been working as a snowboard instructor.

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch have repeated calls for anyone with information to contact them.