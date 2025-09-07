Soccer

Sammie Szmodics out for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia

Shamrock Rovers’ Josh Honohan called up as replacement

Sammie Szmodics reacts to a missed chance during Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Sun Sept 07 2025 - 14:25

Sammie Szmodics is out of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Armenia in Yerevan on Tuesday.

The uncapped Shamrock Rovers wingback Josh Honohan has been called up as a replacement.

Szmodics was in the starting XI for Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium but was replaced by Mikey Johnson on 78 minutes.

“Gutted to be leaving camp early,” Szmodics tweeted on Sunday morning. “Fingers crossed it’s nothing too serious. Good luck to the boys in Armenia.”

Chiedozie Ogbene is now expected to feature off the right in Yerevan (kick-off 5pm Irish time).

