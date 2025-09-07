Live Ireland v New Zealand updates: Green wave faces biggest test yet

Rugby World Cup: Ireland v New Zealand, Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, 2.45pm

Key Reads

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog for Ireland’s final pool match at Amex Stadium in Brighton. New Zealand are the opponents. Scott Bemand’s side have won their two opening World Cup games against Japan and Spain and, as a result, have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

John O’Sullivan here, and I will take you through this afternoon’s action. With no expense spared by the Irish Times, rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley and Nathan Johns are in Brighton and we will bring you their thoughts, before and after the game in the shape of features, a match report and reaction.

I’m not sure if it’s the first time ever in terms of an Ireland women’s Test match but there will also be Player Ratings. The fact that Ireland don’t need to win doesn’t mean that they aren’t determined to do so as Irish fullback Stacey Flood outlined in her column as she offered her thoughts on facing the defending world champions.

Ireland beaten New Zealand 29-27 last November in the WXV1 tournament in Canada, thanks to Dannah O’Brien’s late conversion but they’d sway that for a victory in Brighton today. It’s sunny today on England’s south coast. Anecdotally the trains are full of green clad supporters when it comes to those leaving London Bridge for Brighton.