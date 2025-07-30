Economy

Fed holds rates steady despite ongoing pressure from Trump

US central bank cites a ‘solid’ labour market and ‘somewhat elevated’ inflation amid signs it is edging towards future cuts

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell: the US central bank again decided against lowering interest rates. Photograph: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell: the US central bank again decided against lowering interest rates. Photograph: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images
Claire Jones
Wed Jul 30 2025 - 19:24

The Federal Reserve has defied Donald Trump’s calls to slash borrowing costs, keeping US interest rates on hold for the fifth meeting in a row.

The central bank said on Wednesday that it opted to keep rates at 4.25-4.5 per cent, citing a “solid” labour market and “somewhat elevated” inflation.

Two members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) dissented, with governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman backing a quarter-point cut. It marked the first time since 1993 that two governors dissented on a rate decision.

The FOMC also warned growth had “moderated” over the first half of the year, suggesting officials are edging towards backing cuts at future meetings.

READ MORE

Is it sensible to buy a house together in Ireland if you’re not married?

The good, the bad and the ugly of the EU’s budget draft

Irish renewable energy policy gets a badly needed reality check

Tariffs: as new regime kicks in, what does it mean for Europe and for Ireland?

The schism on the FOMC comes amid rising tensions between the White House and rate-setters. The president has repeatedly attempted to strong-arm the Fed and its chairman, Jerome Powell, into cutting rates, claiming the strength of the world’s largest economy warrants them being at 1 per cent.

Mr Trump also made a highly unusual visit to the Fed’s headquarters last week, where he insisted rates should be lower and scolded Mr Powell for cost overruns related to a $2.5 billion renovation.

Bureau of Economic Analysis data published on Wednesday morning showed the US economy expanded by an annualised rate of 3 per cent in the second quarter, after shrinking during the first three months of the year.

But economists said there were signs the economy lost momentum in the first half of 2025, with consumers slowing their spending as they have grown concerned about tariffs and the strength of the labour market. There are also signs that high interest rates are weighing on the country’s housing market.

Joe Lavorgna, economic counsellor to US treasury secretary Scott Bessent, argued at an event in Washington on Wednesday that “if you look at the interest sensitive parts of the economy, they’re on the softer side”. He added that the central bank’s main interest rate had been above the so-called neutral level, where growth is neither boosted nor constrained, for more than three years. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2025

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning