Two men die after car-motorbike collision on Cork-Limerick route

Gardai investigating a road traffic collision which claimed the lives of two men on Thursday on the main Cork-Limerick N20 road near Charleville have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The collision happened at Rathgoggin North on the Limerick side of Charleville at about 1.50pm when a motorcyclist heading towards Limerick was in collision with a car driving towards Charleville.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man from Charleville, and the driver of the car, a father-of-eight in his early 70s from Dromcollogher in Co Limerick, were pronounced dead at the scene by a local GP

Diversions in place

Gardaí closed the road and put diversions in place as the bodies of the two deceased were removed to Cork University Hospital for postmortem on Friday morning.

A Garda Forensic Crash Investigator arrived at the scene to carry out an investigation while a Garda PSV inspector also began an examination of both vehicles involved in the crash.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone travelling the road at the time, particularly any motorist with dash-cam footage, to contact Mallow Garda station on 022-31450.