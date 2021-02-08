Two men charged over graffiti condemning Irish Sea border checks in Larne

Two men have been charged with painting graffiti condemning Irish Sea border checks in a Northern Ireland port town.

The pair, aged 21 and 25, were arrested in Larne on Saturday evening.

Both have been charged with eight counts of criminal damage and with possessing an article with intent to damage property.

They are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Slogans were painted at various locations in the town on Saturday, one stating “Larne says no to Irish Sea Border”.

Inspections on animal-based food produce arriving at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended last Monday amid concerns over the safety of staff.

That came after separate graffiti threatening port staff appeared last month.

Officials from Mid and East Antrim Council, Stormont’s Department of Agriculture and the EU Commission all stopped working at the facilities, which carry out checks required as part of Brexit’s controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Environmental health staff from Mid and East Antrim Council returned to their duties at Larne port on Friday.

It has not been confirmed when the other officials, who work at both Larne and Belfast, might return to work. – PA