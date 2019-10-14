Two GAA players remain in hospital after Enniskerry lorry fall

Two Enniskerry GAA players remain in hospital after some of the team was injured in a fall from the top of a lorry during a homecoming celebration in the Co Wicklow village.

Nine members of the men’s team were hospitalised on Saturday evening for injuries from the fall. Members of the club had been standing on top of the lorry as part of celebrations after the Enniskerry beat Avoca to win the Wicklow Junior B football championship.

A video of the incident which showed a number of people falling from the lorry was shared widely on social media over the weekend.

Two of those injured remained in hospital on Monday morning but were expected to be discharged within the next 48 hours.

In a statement on Monday, a Garda spokeswoman said “all circumstances of this incident are under investigation”.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Saturday and access to the village was closed by gardaí as a fleet of ambulances attended the injured, taking them to Tallaght Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

In a statement on Facebook Enniskerry GAA said “thankfully all the lads are doing ok … No injuries are life threatening however some do require surgery.

“Hindsight is a great thing but the main focus now is the well-being and recovery of our club members,” the post on Sunday stated.

“Although it was under the worst circumstances we ever could have imagined, last night proved what a great village and community we have around us. We have many thanks to pay which we will do in the coming days but for the moment we would ask for respect and privacy for all involved,” the statement said.

In a previous statement, the club had asked members of the public to stop sharing the video of the incident on social media, at the request of the families of those involved.