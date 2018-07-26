Tributes paid to ‘selfless’ Irishman killed in Greek wildfires

More tributes have been paid to the “selfless” Irishman who was killed in the Greek wildfires less than five days after his wedding.

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp was on his honeymoon with his new wife Zoe Holohan in Mati, about 30km east of Athens, when a devastating fire hit the town on Monday.

As the couple fled towards the sea, they were separated and while she made it to the relative safety of the water after suffering serious burns, he could not be found and was confirmed dead by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday evening.

The Ready Chef catering company where he worked issued a statement on Thursday in which it said it was “distraught at the death of one of our own”.

Describing him as “a larger than life individual in both his personal and professional life”, the statement said Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp was “many things to us, he was a friend and a mentor but most importantly he was a part of our family.

“He has always been someone who provided us with guidance, someone we looked up to and respected, and someone who has now left a gaping hole in the heart of our family.”

It concluded by saying he was “a selfless man who went above and beyond in every aspect of his life whether it be here with us in Ready Chef or volunteering for his beloved “Blood Bikes East””

And it extended the company’s sympathies to his “beloved wife Zoe, his mum Rosemarie, his best mate Adrian and both of their extended families and friends.

“We will mourn his passing but we will celebrate him in life by honouring the legacy he has left us with.”

His mother Rosemary, from Killaloe in Co Clare, lost her only other son to a motorcycle crash 20 years ago, and was widowed when her husband died while her two boys were still young, family friend Fr Shea Casey said.

“They were two incredible young lads,” he said. “Rosemary was extraordinarily proud of them. It is heartbreaking . She is a very strong woman. It isn’t the first time Rosemary has stood at the foot of the Cross.”

He said he had spoken with Ms O’Callaghan-Westropp on Wednesday. “They had just found the body at that time. She rang me back to tell me they had found his body. She was heading to Athens to identify him and hoping to bring him back to be buried in Killaloe,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan Westropp also volunteered with Blood Bikes East, a team of motorcyclists who voluntarily deliver emergency medical supplies, like blood and transplant tissue, to hospitals seven days a week.

The organisation described him as “an absolute linchpin and keystone” of the operation who was “selfless” in helping others.

Mr O’Callaghan-Westropp was also a student at the National College of Ireland in Dublin where he was in the final stages of an MBA and had the role of class rep.

Ms Holohan, who works in the advertising department at the Sunday World, is in hospital after suffering burns to her head and hands and is expected to make a full recovery.