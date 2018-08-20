Timeline: Deaths on Donegal roads in recent years

The deaths of a young man and woman in Bundoran in the early hours of Sunday morning has brought to eight the total number of deaths on Donegal roads so far this year.

Donegal continues to suffer among the highest number of road deaths in the State.

Six people died there last year, while 10 died in 2016. A total of 94 people have died on Irish roads this year.

Below is a timeline of some of the fatal road incidents in the county over the past three years.

August 19th, 2018: Shiva Devine and Conor McAleer, both in their 20s, died after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall and then a lamp-post at Eastend in the seaside village of Bundoran at 3.25am on Sunday. Three others were seriously injured in the collision. A sixth uninjured passenger presented himself to Bundoran Garda station four hours after the incident.

July 4th, 2018: Eddie McIntyre (56) was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car on the R238 between Burnfoot and Buncrana.

June 8th, 2018: Jamie Doherty (14) died when the car he was driving spun out of control on a dirt road and crashed at Tullyally at Upper Clar on the Inishowen peninsula.

March 14th, 2018: Bernie Fullerton (59) died after she was struck by a passing vehicle outside Buncrana on the Inishowen peninsula on the R238 Buncrana to Carndonagh road.

March 10th, 2018: Pedestrian Emmett McClelland died after being struck by a car in Bridgend.

January 26th, 2018: Cyclist Noel McDermott (43) died after a collision with a car at Ards Beg in Gortahork.

January 12th, 2018: William “Willie” Wilson (68) died on the Lifford to Letterkenny road at Drumoghill after the tractor he was driving collided with a car.

December 27th, 2017: Sean Heraghty (26) died after he was struck by a car on the outskirts of Dunfanaghy in the early hours of the morning.

April 29th, 2017: Nathan Fullerton (17) and Nathan Farrell (18) were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a wall and then a tree on the Redcastle side of Quigley’s Point, Inishowen. Three other men were injured.

February 20th, 2017: John McLaughlin died following a two-car collision at Strand Head on the main Malin to Carndonagh road.

December 26th, 2016: Bartley Doohan died after the car he was driving crashed on a minor road at Curransport in Gortahork.

December 23rd, 2016: Amy Loughrey (25) from Derry died after the car she was driving collided with another vehicle at Glebe in Fahan while she was driving home from work.

September 21st, 2016: Kiara Baird (19) and Maria Wallace (38) died after the car in which they were passengers hit a pole at Glenfin road, Ballybofey. The man driving the vehicle was later charged with dangerous driving.

August 30th, 2016: A 72-year-old man died after his car collided with another vehicle on the Lifford to Letterkenny road.

July 27th, 2016: Three friends – Steven McGrath (19), Theresa Robinson (20) and Kaylem Ó Murachaidh (19) – were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on a back road in Corravaddy in the early hours of the morning.

July 27th, 2016: Dermot Boyle (16) and Barney McGinley (28) were killed when the car they were travelling in struck a van on the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny.

March 23rd, 2016: A 30-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle collision on the N13 at Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

November 13th, 2015: Kevin McClintock (32) died when his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on the N13 at Killyvery, killing youth worker Orla O’Reilly (28). McClintock’s car veered on to the wrong side of the road before hitting her vehicle.

October 17th, 2015: Adrian Mullan was killed when his bicycle collided with a van in Inishowen.

July 11th, 2010: Eight men were killed in a road crash when two cars collided near Buncrana. Seven were aged 19-23 while the eighth was a 66-year-old man on his way back from bingo. The incident was Ireland’s worst ever single road crash.