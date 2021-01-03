Teenager dies after fall on cliff walk in Co Kerry

A teenager has died after he fell while on a cliff walk with his parents in Co Kerry.

The boy’s body was recovered from the sea off Bull Head, Kinard east of Dingle within hours of the accident.

The 17-year-old had been walking with his parents when it appears he slipped and fell. His parents raised the alarm immediately, at around 1.40pm.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated the search with Dingle Coast Guard, the Rescue 115 helicopter and the Valentia Lifeboat.

The body was recovered at around 3pm and taken into Dingle.

The boy was not being named on Sunday night until all relatives were informed but he is understood to be a member of an extended family who are well known in the area.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald said the heart of the community was going out to the boy’s family.

“Our heart goes out to them. This was such a glorious day in west Kerry. Going out for a walk with his mom and dad and looking forward to the year ahead, and for this to happen. It is just terrible,” he said.

“We have a candle lit and we will be praying for all of them,” he said.

The body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry where a postmortem will take place.