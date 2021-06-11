Technical fault disrupts Luas red line services
Trams suspended between Smithfield and The Point/Connolly Station in city centre
Luas Green line services are operating normally.
Red Luas line services are disrupted on Friday morning due to a technical fault with a tram in the city centre.
There are currently no services running between Smithfield and The Point/Connolly. Trams are continuing to run between Smithfield and Tallaght/Saggart.
“Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption,” the company said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
All Green line services are operating normally.