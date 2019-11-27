Talks to reinstate Stormont to start on December 16th, Northern Secretary says

The Northern Secretary Julian Smith has announced that new talks aimed at restoring Stormont are to begin just four days after the Westminster general election.

Mr Smith also repeated that if no deal is done by January 13th that fresh Assembly elections must be called.

Mr Smith said on Wednesday that new negotiations involving the British and Irish governments and the North’s five main parties will start on Monday December 16th.

“Each party had made a commitment to getting back into talks and I think that will happen whatever the situation the week after the election,” he said.

“We can’t let this run and run, we have got to get this sorted,” said Mr Smith who added that the number of issues to be resolved to bring back powersharing was “relatively small”.

Mr Smith reiterated the comments he made at the British-Irish Council meeting earlier this month that in the absence of a deal by January 13th he would be obliged to call fresh Assembly elections. On January 13th the legislation that allows civil servants in Northern Ireland take political decisions in the absence of Northern Executive Ministers comes to an end.

Deadline

“This one (deadline) is real. January 13th the law changes and an election has to be called in the absence of new legislation,” said Mr Smith on Wednesday.

Mr Smith made his comments at the Northern Ireland Conservatives manifesto launch which was held in the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of east Belfast. Tory chairman James Cleverly also attended the launch. The Conservatives are standing four candidates in the election

Mr Smith, who has held a number of recent meetings with Northern Ireland party leaders to sound out talks prospects, said the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tanaiste Simon Coveney also was anxious to resume negotiations aimed at reinstating the Northern Executive and Assembly.

Whether talks will resume and whether the Conservatives and Mr Smith are involved will hinge on the results of the general election on December 12th.

One of the key blocks to a deal has been the failure to agree an Irish language act for Northern Ireland.

Said Mr Smith, “There is a deal raring to go. My colleague Simon Coveney has been meeting with Sinn Féin and others this week. I have been continuing to meet with the parties in Northern Ireland.

‘Serious discussions’

“Let’s see what the election result is, but in all circumstances every party needs to get back into serious discussions that week before Christmas.”

“I think we are close to getting into position where we can get Stormont back up and running,” he added.

“These issues are important but what is really important are making sure that we deliver health services, that we deliver education and we deliver for people who are fed up of that institution not being up and running. I am confident with the best will, with a Christmas spirit, these parties can get this done,” he said.

Stormont has been mothballed for close to three years. Mr Smith said there was “no appetite” to extend the January 13th deadline in order to avoid Assembly elections.

Again assuming a Tory victory on December 12th and Boris Johnson returning as British prime minister Mr Smith said, “The prime minister has been right behind these talks all along and will make a big push after this election.” – Additional reporting PA.