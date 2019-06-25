Swimming bans result of lack of investment, says Irish Water

A swimming ban is in place at several Dublin beaches following overflow discharges of wastewater is the result of years of underinvestment in treatment facilities and pumping stations, according to Irish Water.

The utility’s regional operations manager John O’Donoghue said the underinvestment had left Irish Water “playing catch up” and led to incidents such as the overflow of wastewater into Dublin Bay on Monday.

The swimming ban is in place at several Dublin beaches for the second time in recent weeks. Mr O’Donoghue told Newstalk Breakfast that Irish Water was dealing with an antiquated system.

It would take a “huge amount” of investment to bring the system up to speed, he said.

A status yellow rainfall alert last weekend led to a “controlled overflow discharge” from the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant. This was “the lesser of two evils”, said Mr O’Donoghue.

A view of the water at Sandycove in Dublin on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Flossie and The Beach Cleaners/Facebook

Swimming bans are now in place around Dublin Bay in Dollymount, Seapoint, Sandycove and the Forty Foot pending further tests.

Mr O’Donoghue said he hoped the ban will be lifted as soon as possible once tests have been carried out.

‘Orange slick’

Morning bathers in Sandycove were treated to an unsightly “orange slick” when they arrived for their dip on Tuesday.

Harriet Donnelly who, along with her daughter Flossie, runs the charity Flossie and the Beach Cleaners, said she arrived for a morning swim only to find that even the harbour’s jelly fish were orange.

“It didn’t smell,” said Ms Donnelly, who nevertheless decided not to swim there today. Instead, she took some pictures and posted them on the Flossie and the Beach Cleaners Facebook page with the caption: “No plastic this morning . . . just poo! Sandycove this morning...fancy a dip, even the jellyfish have changed colour.”

Ms Donnelly said it was worse than the most recent spill from the Ringsend Treatment Plant. She said it was disappointing this level of pollution was happening on a regular basis.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Cormac Devlin paid tribute to Flossie and the Beach Cleaners. He said he too had seen the orange slick at Sandyycove and was disturbed by its appearance “at the height of the tourist season”.

“We have to get a grip on the problem, this just has to stop,” he said.