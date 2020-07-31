Swimming ban issued for beaches in west Clare

Swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water at a number of beaches in west Clare due to high bacteria levels in the water.

In a statement Clare County Council said a “do not swim” warning was in place for Lahinch beach while a temporary prohibition on swimming was in place at Spanish Point and White Strand in Miltown Malbay.

The news is a setback for the area coming on the first day of the August bank holiday which is traditionally a busy period for seaside resorts.

It also said exiting warnings remained in place at Kilkee and the front beach at Quilty.