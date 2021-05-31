Sunshine snaps: Share your sunny weather photos with us
Have you been out enjoying the fine weather? You can share your pics with us here
Temperatures have risen above 20 degrees over the last couple of days. Photograph: iStock
The sun is out – for the moment, anyway. The dry, warm weather seen across the country at the weekend is due to last another day or two before some scattered showers return, according to Met Éireann.
Temperatures rose more than 20 degrees over the last few days, with people taking to parks, beaches and crossing county lines for the first sunny weekend since the most recent relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Share your sunny pics
If you made it out to enjoy the sunshine and took some sunny photographs, you can share them with us using this form. A selection of photographs submitted may be published.
