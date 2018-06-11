Sunbather critically hurt after scrambler bike lands on head

A man is in critical condition in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital after he was hit in the head by a motorbike as he lay sunbathing in a park in north Dublin.

The 39-year-old man, who has not been named by gardaí, was enjoying the sunshine with his girlfriend in a public park in Darndale north Dublin, when he was struck by the motorbike.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday.

It is understood the scrambler-type bike was being been driven around the park by a youth.

Witnesses said the bike hit a grassy knoll and travelled up into the air before landing on the sunbather.

Some watchers estimated the bike had travelled 15 ft (4.5m)into the air before coming down and striking the man who was rushed to Beaumont Hospital suffering from head injuries.

The hospital said it was not HSE policy not to comment publicly on the conditions of patients.

A Garda spokesman said the man was in critical condition after receiving serious head injuries from the incident.

He said a 16-year-old boy, suspected to be the driver of the bike, is assisting the gardaí with their enquiries.

It is understood the juvenile was not the owner of the bike but had borrowed it from an adult, who was also interviewed by gardaí.

He said gardaí were currently interviewing a number of witnesses to establish how the incident occurred.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01- 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 -666 111 or any Garda station.

ndependent Dublin city councillor Noeleen Reilly has called for legislation to regulate scrambler bikes following an incident.

“This is a consistent problem for years, especially in good weather,” she told RTÉ’s News at One.

“Public parks are being taken over and Gardaí say they don’t have the power to seize or chase scrambler bikes.”