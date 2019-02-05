Strike will continue until pay issue is resolved, says INMO chief

The Government will have to take a real look at nurses’ salaries if it wants to resolve the current strike, the head of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

Speaking at St James’s Hospital in Dublin on the second day of strike action by nurses and midwives Phil Ní Sheaghdha said those on the picket line were clear that a settlement would have to involve a review of their pay scales.

“The reason nurses are leaving (the country) is that they are being offered better pay abroad. We are in a competitive market.”

“If the Government insists the only remedy cannot involve pay, then we have a huge problem.”

INMO Strike: Nurses take to the picket line outside St James’ Hospital in Dublin Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Ms Ní Sheaghdha again described as “cynical “ a Government offer on Monday to enter into talks about all issues other than pay.

She said the Government had offered to talk about staffing issues that it had already last year but which it had no intention of implementing.

She said the fact that patients were suffering was not news to the Minister for Health Simon Harris as the country already had lengthy waiting lists and extraordinary numbers on trolleys with no measures in place to deal with these.

“Nurses are taking a stand. They are saying this is not good enough. We have to open more beds but we will never do that without an increase in the nurse population. And to do that you have to look at the base salary.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said the public were very supportive of nurses in the current dispute and understood nurses were taking a stand on their behalf.

She said that pay awards that nurses were receiving under the current public service agreement represented a restoration of cuts that were previously put in place.

She again maintained that when the agreement expires at the end of 2020, nurses would be earning less than they were in 2008.

Last week the Department of Public Expenditure strongly denied that that would be the case.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show on Tuesday, emergency medicine consultant Dr Fergal Hickey says there is no evidence of the Government addressing the fundamental problems in the health service.

He warned that both sides in the nurses strike will have to move from their “entrenched” position to negotiate an outcome.

Dr Hickey predicted that there will be more problems within the service next week when planned INMO strikes go ahead three days in a row.

He said that during last week’s one day strike his emergency department in Sligo saw 66 patients, usually they would see 100. Almost a third of those patients were admitted to the hospital which is higher than the usual rate of 25 per cent.

Those who did come to the emergency department were sick, but there were no catastrophic cases, he said. If there had been a major incident or life threatening situation, he felt that nurses on the picket line would have “come in.”

He advised people not to visit emergency departments today unless seriously ill or it was a “limb threatening situation.” If they can put off a visit until tomorrow he urged them to do so or to visit their GP. “It will be a judgment call.”

Dr Hickey warned that some people did not realise it was a 24 hour dispute and that normal service did not resume once the pickets were gone. “I hope people take advice.”

He said there are “perpetual problems” within the health service with people on trolleys. He pointed out that the University Limerick Hospital has a state of the art emergency department, but there were no beds in the main hospital for patients following treatment so the emergency department was effectively a “warehouse” for patients with no where else to go.

“No substantial efforts are being made to resolve any of these issues. They are all adding up.”

Around 50,000 people have had medical appointments cancelled today due to the nurses and midwives’ strike which started at 8 am on Wednesday.

The 24-hour stoppage will see pickets at 240 locations – up from 82 facilities from the first stoppage last week.

The affected services now include respite centres for people with disabilities and elderly people. Community nursing services and health centre nurse clinics are also closed. Injury units are closed and all day surgery, outpatient and inpatient surgery appointments have been cancelled.

Emergency departments are open but with reduced nursing staff cover so the HSE are asking people not to go to emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) will also stage an overtime ban from Tuesday to Friday.