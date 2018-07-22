Starving puppies rescued from trailer in Athenry field

An animal rescue centre in Galway which has been caring for more than a dozen starving puppies found in a horsebox in an Athenry field have said they have been “blown away” by public support.

Prior to their rescue by local authority officials and gardaí earlier this week, the 16 puppies had been kept in appalling conditions. They were emaciated and severely dehydrated when found.

Several of the puppies were also seriously diseased and after receiving emergency veterinary attention at the scene. All 16 were taken to the Madra (Mutts Anonymous Dog Rescue & Adoption) Rescue Centre in Galway, where several subsequently died.

Photograph: Madra

It is believed the puppies were illegally bred for sale. They were rescued after a member of the public reported distressing sounds coming from the abandoned horsebox in the Ballydavid area of the Galway last Tuesday.

“We are completely and utterly blown away by all the messages of support, offers of help and donations towards the care of our sixteen new puppies, who were seized by the Galway county council with assistance from the gardaí,” a Madra volunteer said in a Facebook post.

“Our team have been sitting with them and monitoring their weak little bodies. Some are still very poorly and we are very worried. We are doing everything we can for them and we’ll keep you all posted on their progress.

Photograph: Madra

“Thank you all for your help and for caring. It does our hearts good to see just how many people are rooting for these precious souls.”

The organisation also posted pictures of the puppies and videos of the strongest of them playing with dog toys.

“We hope this video makes your hearts soar as it as done with ours,” the post said. “Love always triumphs over hate.”