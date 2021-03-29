Stabbing suspected after injured man found at Markievicz House dies

The postmortem of a man found with serious injuries in a flat in Dublin on Monday morning will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí believe the man, who was aged in his 50s, was likely stabbed to death. He was found by emergency personnel in a flat at Markievicz House in Dublin city centre at about 11am on Monday morning.

He appeared to have suffered a single large knife wound and was rushed to St James Hospital for treatment. However, he died there shortly afterwards.

Gardaí have not as yet launched an official murder investigation. They believe the stab wound was the likely cause of death but are waiting on the results of a postmortem to rule out any other possibilities.

The Garda confirmed the postmortem would be carried out on Tuesday at the city morgue by Dr Heidi Okkers, Locum Assistant State Pathologist, and that the results would determine the course of the investigation.

The scene at the Dublin 2 apartment complex is being preserved and examinations by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel are continuing.

In a statement, the Garda said it is investigating “all the circumstances of the death” of the man “following an incident at Markievicz House”.

“A male in his 50s was brought to St James’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead.”

The investigation is being led by gardaí from Pearse Street, where an incident room has been established.