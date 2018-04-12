Shots fired into house in Finglas by motorbike gunman
Nobody injured in incident and no motive established for early morning attack
Nobody was injured in the shooting and gardaí have not yet established a motive for the attack.
A number of shots were fired into a house in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday morning.
A gunman on a motorbike shot at the bedroom and downstairs living room windows.
The shooting at Ratoath Drive occurred at approximately 6.20am.
The scene has been sealed off for technical investigation.
Nobody was injured in the shooting and gardaí have not yet established a motive for the attack.