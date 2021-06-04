Woman seriously injured in stabbing at house in West Cork

A woman in her 50s has been seriously injured in a stabbing incident at a house at Ballycoughlin in West Cork.

A man in his 30s, who is known to the woman, is in custody at Bandon Garda station.

The alarm was raised by a relative who found the woman, who is the mother of a number of adult children, injured in her home outside Innishannon at about 2pm.

She had sustained stab wounds to her arms and upper body.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene and the woman was transferred to Cork University Hospital where she is said to be in a critical but stable condition. She is due to undergo emergency surgery.

The scene of the stabbing has been cordoned off for a forensic examination.

Door to door enquiries are to be carried out to establish if anyone noticed suspicious activity in the area.

Members of the public are asked to contact Bandon Garda station or any Garda station if they have any information on the incident.