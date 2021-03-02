Search continues for man missing since River Barrow rescue on Sunday

The search for a man missing since helping to rescue a child from an overturned kayak in the River Barrow, Co Kildare, on Sunday has resumed.

The search – involving the Garda Water Unit, local gardaí, the Civil Defence and local volunteers – entered its third day from first light on Tuesday morning.

The alarm was first raised on Sunday afternoon after the child in a kayak got into difficulty at Ardreigh Lock, a well-known beauty spot outside Athy.

The fire service, ambulance, paramedics and gardaí attended the scene, and the child was quickly taken from the water and treated at the scene by paramedics.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, is missing since the incident, however.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy on Sunday with the weather being so fine.

For much of Monday a large crowd of family, friends and neighbours watched on as the river and the river bank were searched. Drones were drafted in to scan the area from above.

Local Labour Party senator Mark Wall said the town was “numb with tragedy”.

“Athy is and always has been a very close-knit community,” he said. “We’re blessed to have two waterways: the Barrow and the Canal; and everyone in the town was out enjoying the good weather.”

He said he had been on the banks of the canal on Sunday. “Then, unfortunately, we all started to hear about what happened. It has hit the town so hard.”