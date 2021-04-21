Sam the Trinity fox gives birth to five cubs on campus grounds

Nature is healing. A year after being found on the street emaciated and mange-ridden, Sam, the fox living on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin (TCD), is now the proud mother of five fox cubs.

She gave birth in the provost’s garden under the prefabs on the university campus.

Foxes have been breeding in the area of the Provost’s garden since 2007, which is located at the corner of TCD closest to Grafton Street.

All staff and students are delighted and relieved, according to TCD zoologist Collie Ennis.

Exciting news we've all been waiting on... the fox cubs have arrived, five we think. Congrats #TrinityFox🦊 Sam & Prince 🎉🥳🎊. Huge thank you to student, Michael Gilna for sharing this amazing video with us. pic.twitter.com/XGiGa92bQ8 — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) April 20, 2021

Sam became something of a lockdown star when she was spotted crossing a deserted Grafton Street last spring and was also photographed with a bird in her mouth in Temple Bar, however, she has had a difficult life to date. She had bad mange, which can be deadly in foxes, before being cured by antibiotics placed into her meat. She was also hit by a bus and survived.

“We didn’t know she had successfully given birth because we didn’t know how it would go,” Mr Ennis said.

Chair of TCD grounds and gardens Prof John Parnell spotted the little cubs’ heads sticking out from under a prefab in the provost’s garden.

Video footage was taken of mother and cubs by student Michael Gilna, who is staying in dormitories overlooking the provost’s garden.

Sam the Trinity fox is seen with her mate Prince in the grounds of the university. Photograph: Eoin Hand.

“We are going to invest in more dog biscuits and cooked chicken for the cubs,” Mr Ennis said. “It’s wonderful news. It’s always nerve-wracking. Nature can be quite cruel. She shouldn’t even be with us. We are delighted in the college. It will lift everybody’s spirt because it has been a very long year.

“It’s great for us all. We look forward to the five of them thriving and surviving.”

College staff are providing her with dog biscuits and cooked chicken, but Sam’s partner, Prince, the proud father of the five cubs, has been regularly spotted bringing back dead pigeons and magpies to the den.