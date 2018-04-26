Ross to meet unions as part of transport policy review

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has commissioned a review of overall public transport policy.

The Minister has told unions the review will seek to ensure “that services are sustainable into the future and are meeting the needs of a modern economy”.

The Minister is also to hold a forum on transport policy on May 21st. It will be attended by operators in the sector, trade unions and business groups as well as representatives of passengers and environmental interests.

The Department of Transport said the forum would “allow for an exchange of views among interested players and commentators, and it will inform the department’s work on reviewing public transport policy in line with a Programme for Government commitment”.

Mr Ross said in a statement: “I very much look forward to a robust and genuine exchange of views at our round table forum. All delegates will have an opportunity to participate and put forward their suggestions and informed opinions on Ireland’s public transport policy. We want to hear views on what works, what we need to improve and how we can sustainably organise and provide public transport into the future.

“ I hope the discussion will capture the breadth of the challenges ahead. We want this event to generate sound ideas that can help us address these challenges; from meeting diverse passenger needs to alleviating congestion, from achieving sustainable public funding support to tackling climate challenges.”

Mr Ross indicated last year that he would meet all stakeholders to discuss public transport policy. However he said it could not take place while industrial action was under way or threatened in the sector.

Mr Ross told the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) in a letter earlier this month that the aim of the forum was “to facilitate an open and inclusive exchange of views from interested parties on the potential challenges and competing priorities likely to arise in the future across all aspects of public transport provision including economic,social and environmental considerations”.

In a replying letter sent earlier this week, NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said taxpayers were entitled to know exactly what was being reviewed by the Department of Transport. “The workers in the industry are entitled to know what portion of their future and that of their families will be bound up in such a review.”

Unions are concerned about the potential for the State transport companies to lose additional services to the private sector operators as part of further reforms.