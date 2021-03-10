Revenue seizes €108,000 worth of cannabis at mail centre

More than €108,000 worth of cannabis products were discovered in 21 separate parcels seized by Revenue customs officials on Monday.

Revenue officials discovered the cannabis products in the Dublin Mail Centre, sent from addresses in Spain, the US and Britain.

The parcels were addressed to locations in Dublin, Laois, Galway, Kerry and Sligo.

Among the seizures were 5.3kgs of herbal cannabis, nearly 270 grams of cannabis oil and butane honey oil, as well as 450 grams of cannabis edibles.

The cannabis products were labelled in parcels declared as pillows, sports shoes, custom stationary and wine tubs.

A spokeswoman for Revenue said investigations into the seized products were ongoing.

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” she said.