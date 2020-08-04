Rainfall warnings issued for Kerry, Cork and Clare

The forecast for those holidaying in the west of Ireland this week is decidedly damp after Met Éireann issued weather warnings for counties along the Atlantic coast.

Conditions elsewhere are set to be less than summer-like too, with the forecaster saying “unsettled conditions”are expected until the weekend when the weather is set to improve.

The Irish Farmers’ Association said on Tuesday farmers were becoming concerned that the prolonged period of wet weather could make it difficult to get machinery into fields to save the harvest due to the ground being so soft.

Tuesday was a day of mixed fortunes for those on holidays with temperatures of up to 24 degrees in Dublin’s Phoenix Park while up to 30mm of rain fell in Malin Head.

A yellow rainfall warning in place earlier on Tuesday across counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo has now lifted.

But a similar level rainfall warning has now come into force across counties Clare, Cork and Kerry. It will remain in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

While status yellow is the least severe of Met Éireann’s three warning categories, the forecaster said up to 40mm of rain was expected with spot flooding possible and with poor visibility and poor driving conditions.

The detailed forecast for the week is for unsettled weather up to Friday when the best of any sunshine will break through bringing higher temperatures and some thundery showers.

Tuesday is set to continue cloudy across the island with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Heavy and persistent rain will spread from the northwest to the southeast through the day. Winds will be blustery, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds and top temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees are forecast.

Wednesday will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing in most places through the morning, heavy at times. The rain will clear during the afternoon, with drier and brighter weather following from the west.

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloudiest in the west and south with some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in most places, but a degree or two cooler towards the south coast in a moderate southerly breeze.

By Friday the weather looks set to improve with a mix of sunny spells and showers forecast and a gradual rising in temperatures to between 18 and 23 degrees. Some thundery bursts of rain are possible. It will be warmest in the south and east, with light to moderate southerly winds.

Saturday will bring sunny spells and some showers, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light and variable breezes.

Sunday is looking mainly dry and sunny with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.