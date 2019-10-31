Rainfall warning issued for four counties along western seaboard

A rainfall warning has been issued for four counties along the western seaboard which comes into effect on Friday afternoon.

The yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann on Thursday afternoon is for counties Galway, Clare, Kerry and Limerick and will be valid from 2pm on Friday until 2pm on Saturday.

The forecaster said spells of heavy rain will lead to accumulations of 30 to 40mm during the period, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

Meanwhile heavy rain may also put a dampener on Halloween celebrations this year, with prolonged showers expected across the country on Thursday night.

However, the widespread showers will gradually turn patchier and lighter as the night goes on, Met Éireann said.

There will also be some hill and coastal fog on Thursday night, with lowest temperatures of between 7 and 11 degrees.

The weekend will continue to see extremely wet and often windy conditions, the national forecaster added.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be further spells of heavy rain and showers for most of Munster, Leinster and Connacht, with lighter showers in Ulster.

The rain will subside early next week with a northerly wind expected to bring cold, clearer weather.