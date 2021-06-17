Q&A: What’s going on with Irish language legislation in the North?

The UK government has committed to legislating on the Irish language and other cultural provisions if they are not dealt with at Stormont by the autumn.

Initially the move seemed to have broken the political standoff between the DUP and Sinn Féin, and it looked as though both parties would proceed with the nomination of First Minister and Deputy First Minister respectively.

However in a leaked email sent on Thursday morning, senior DUP figures expressed their concern at the development and requested an urgent meeting “to explain the basis of your agreement with the Secretary of State and Sinn Féin before any further steps are taken in this process, including the nomination of a first minister”.

But what is the background to the impasse around the Irish language and the other cultural provisions which the UK government may end up stepping in to address this autumn? And why is it so controversial?

Firstly, what does this move mean for the Irish language?

The big change is that there is now a time limit attached to the introduction of Irish language and other measures, often referred to as the cultural package, which were agreed by the Irish and British governments and by the five parties in the Northern Executive as part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal which restored the Assembly after a three-year absence in January 2020.

Following several days of negotiation, the Northern Secretary announced early on Thursday that if the Executive has not progressed the legislation by the end of September, it will be introduced in the UK parliament in Westminster in October.

What are the provisions?

In NDNA, the first and deputy first minister committed to “sponsor and oversee a new framework both recognising and celebrating Northern Ireland’s diversity of identities and culture, and accommodating cultural difference.”

This includes the creation of an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression and legislation to create a Commissioner to “recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland. ”

The legislation will also provide official recognition of the status of the Irish language.

Ulster-Scots will also receive official recognition, and an Ulster-Scots commissioner will be created.

A Central Translation Hub will be established to provide language translation services for the Executive departments, arm’s-length bodies and local government and public bodies.

Business at the Assembly or an Assembly Committee can be conducted through Irish or Ulster-Scots, and a simultaneous translation service will be provided.

The measures are similar to longstanding provisions in Scotland and Wales.

Why is this controversial?

The Irish language was the key sticking point that frustrated attempts to restore the Assembly before January 2020.

For nationalists it went beyond the Irish language and became a litmus test of unionist attitudes towards the Irish identity, as expressed through the “crocodile” comments of the then-first minister Arlene Foster, the cancellation of a £50,000 grant scheme to send students to the Gaeltacht and the renaming of a boat because its original name was in the Irish language.

These incidents were viewed as being hugely disrespectful to the Irish language and therefore, as nationalists saw it, to people with an Irish identity.

This most recent pressure point centred around the timeline for the introduction of the legislation already agreed in 2020, with Sinn Féin saying the DUP had told them they had no intention of bringing it forward in the near future; the DUP leader, Edwin Poots, declined to give a specific commitment but pointed to the delays to many of the NDNA commitments – due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic – and emphasising his desire to move on all of them.