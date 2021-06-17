Woman dies in house fire in Co Roscommon
Fire brigade and gardaí called to scene near Athleague village on Thursday morning
Gardaí are currently carrying out a technical examination following a fatal house fire in Co Roscommon. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A woman in her 50s has died in a house fire in Co Roscommon.
The alarm was raised shortly before 7am on Thursday morning when smoke was seen coming from the property. Units of the local fire service and gardaí were called to the scene.
Gardaí are currently carrying out a technical examination.
The property where the fire occurred is at the entrance to a housing estate on the outskirts of Athleague village.