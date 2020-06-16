Pubs must serve meals costing at least €9 to reopen this month

Pubs reopening at the end of the month will be required to serve a substantial meal costing at least €9, according to new guidelines to be published in the coming days.

Fáilte Ireland has also said new guidance for food businesses from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) will include a potential reduction in social distancing measures from two to one metre in certain circumstances.

The tourism development agency said it was working with officials in the Department of Transport and Tourism to seek clarity on the guidance.

Previously the Government had said a relaxation of the 2 metre social distancing rule in certain cases to allow the hospitality sector reopen was under consideration.

In a statement on Tuesday, Fáilte Ireland said it would publish its own guidelines for pubs reopening as restaurants on June 29th in the coming days.

A spokeswoman for the tourism body said pubs and bars would be required to serve a “substantial meal” to customers.

A substantial meal will be defined as one that “might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal”.

The guidance from Fáilte Ireland to pubs will be that meals provided should cost at least €9, the statement said.

Pubs were initially intended to be permitted to reopen on August 10th under the Government’s five phase plan, but this roadmap was condensed to four phases in recent weeks.

Under the accelerated plan pubs will be allowed to reopen at the end of this month if they operate as restaurants serving food.

Previously Dr Tony Holohan, the State’s chief medical officer, had said pubs operating as restaurants would not mean several people meeting up “for a few pints and having a packet of peanuts”.

Pubs reopening as restaurants would not need a restaurant licence to do so, the Government has said.

The deaths of a further three people with coronavirus were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday, along with 14 more cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the State to 1,709, and the total number of known cases to 25,334.