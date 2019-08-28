PSNI investigating sudden death of baby girl in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan, Co Armagh say they are investigating the sudden death of a baby girl.

The PSNI said on Wednesday that a 23-year-man was arrested in connection with the death of the infant in the Lurgan area.

“A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug. He has subsequently been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” said Detective Inspector Dave Hodge.

The officer added that police inquiries were continuing. “A post mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time,” he said.

The DUP Upper Bann Assembly member Carla Lockhart said news of the baby’s death was deeply shocking.

“My thoughts are with the wider family on their loss. Circumstances surrounding the death are tragic and upsetting,” she said.

“It is important that the police are given the space and time needed to carry out a full investigation. If anyone has information then they should bring it forward,” added Ms Lockhart.

The SDLP Upper Bann Assembly member Dolores Kelly said people in Lurgan were “terribly shocked and saddened” at the baby’s death.

“Our heart goes out to the baby’s mother and family. I would ask anyone who can help the police in their investigation to do so. It is too early to be speculating but this does seem to have been a terrible tragedy that has unfolded,” added Ms Kelly.