PSNI investigate video allegedly showing Shankill bomber

A video which appears to show Shankill bomber Sean Kelly being restrained during an incident in a shopping centre in North Belfast is being investigated by police.

The footage emerged on social media over the weekend.

“Police are aware of a video posted on a social media platform on Saturday May 2nd,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesman said.

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced,” he said. “Inquiries are continuing.”

The North’s justice minister, Naomi Long, said on Twitter that she had reported the incident to the police.

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle on Monday, she said an investigation was “appropriate” because “the context, time and when it was filmed is not clear from the tweet”.

“But what is clear is that there was a violent altercation and I think it is important the police look into it and try to work out what happened and when,” she said.

Kelly was convicted of the IRA bombing of Frizzell’s fish shop on the Shankill Road in Belfast in 1993, which killed nine people, including two children.

Another bomber, Thomas Begley, was also killed in the explosion.

Kelly received nine life sentences for his role in the bombing, but was released in July 2000 under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

The families of some of the victims of the bombing have called for the Secretary of State to revoke his licence and return him to prison.