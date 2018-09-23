Police investigating armed robbery in Co Tyrone

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a house in Co Tyrone where masked men left with jewellery, a sum of money and the occupant’s car.

The incident occurred in the Dublin Road area of Omagh on Saturday night.

The male occupant was tied up by the intruders as the house was ransacked for valuables. The men then left the scene in the occupant’s Mercedes. The SUV was located on Sunday morning abandoned in a field on the Blackfoot Road, outside Omagh. The occupant was not physically injured by the incident.

Police are also investigating a similar incident in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh on Friday evening, where four masked men, armed with knives, made off with a sum of money and two mobile phones.

“I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us in our investigations to contact detectives at Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1386 22/09/18,” the police spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”