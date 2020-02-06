Police ask public to report suspicious objects in Omagh

The police in Co Tyrone have asked anyone who sees any suspicious objects in the Glencam Road area of Omagh to contact them immediately.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Fallis said police received information just after midday on Thursday that an explosive device had been left in the area.

“Throughout the course of the afternoon we have conducted a number of enquiries to locate this item but nothing has been found.”

It is believed the report was a hoax, but “in order to ensure the safety of everyone in the area,” Insp Fallis said, “I would ask anyone who should notice anything that seems out of place, or in any way suspicious, to keep away from the object and to contact police immediately on 999.”

On Thursday the Ballygawley Road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, was closed for a time following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Newell Road/Granville Road area.